Holiday Bureau distributing hundreds of toys this week for kids

The Anderson County group plans on around 400 children receiving toys for the holidays.
By Anne Brock
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bicycles, toddler toys and dolls are all prepped and ready to brighten the holidays for hundreds of Anderson County children through the Holiday Bureau. Distribution is this week at the nonprofit at 728 B Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge for children whose families are in need.

Holiday Bureau Board President Sharon Crane said there is joy in helping parents fill up Christmas lists.

“The guardians, parents, get to come in and choose their toys,” she said. “They walk around like it was a store, and the items are on shelves and they get to choose.”

The Holiday Bureau is asking for donations of canopies for anyone who can help ensure that the distribution process this week be covered from possible rain. The toys are organized both indoor and outdoor, with several bicycles included in the gifts for children.

The mailing address for donations is Holiday Bureau, P.O. Box 7120, Oak Ridge, TN 37831. The phone is 865-483-7831.

