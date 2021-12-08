Advertisement

International Space Station visible above Knoxville Wednesday

The International Space Station will be visible as it passes over Knoxville Wednesday evening.
(Source: NASA/Roscosmos)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The International Space Station will be visible as it passes over Knoxville Wednesday evening.

International Space Station Flyover

Watch as the International Space Station flies over Knoxville! More: https://bit.ly/336BxmN

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

According to NASA’s website, those interested in seeing the flyover will be able to see the station around 6:17 p.m. for seven minutes. The station will be visible from 10 degrees above Northwest to 10 degrees above Southeast, the website said.

Those who cannot view the station pass over in person can watch on WVLT News’ Facebook page, or see it in person on eight other days this month.

