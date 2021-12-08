Knoxville man arrested after going over 100 mph, crashing, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody after he crashed a motorcycle while going over 100 mph, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Billy Reynolds Jr., 38, was taken into custody after officers responded to the scene of a motorcycle accident on Dutch Valley Road Monday afternoon. According to a report from the KPD, Reynolds Jr. crashed a motorcycle after going over 100 mph.

When officers arrived on the scene, Reynolds Jr. allegedly told them his name was Scott Eugine Young and gave a fake birth date. Officers continued to question Reynolds Jr., and eventually his wife reported to the scene. According to the report, she told officers that Scott Eugine Young is her brother and gave her husband’s real name and birth date to the officers.

Reynolds Jr. reportedly told officers he gave them a fake name because there was a warrant out for his arrest in Knox County.

Reynolds Jr. was also not able to provide a valid drivers license, proof of insurance or registration for the motorcycle, the report said. He was taken into custody without incident.

