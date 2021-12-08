Advertisement

Knoxville man arrested after going over 100 mph, crashing, report says

A Knoxville man is in custody after he crashed a motorcycle while going over 100 mph, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.
Billy Reynolds Jr.
Billy Reynolds Jr.(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody after he crashed a motorcycle while going over 100 mph, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Billy Reynolds Jr., 38, was taken into custody after officers responded to the scene of a motorcycle accident on Dutch Valley Road Monday afternoon. According to a report from the KPD, Reynolds Jr. crashed a motorcycle after going over 100 mph.

When officers arrived on the scene, Reynolds Jr. allegedly told them his name was Scott Eugine Young and gave a fake birth date. Officers continued to question Reynolds Jr., and eventually his wife reported to the scene. According to the report, she told officers that Scott Eugine Young is her brother and gave her husband’s real name and birth date to the officers.

Reynolds Jr. reportedly told officers he gave them a fake name because there was a warrant out for his arrest in Knox County.

Reynolds Jr. was also not able to provide a valid drivers license, proof of insurance or registration for the motorcycle, the report said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Blair
Sevierville man arrested for driving over girlfriend with truck on UT campus, report says
John Morrow
Records reveal new details in Blount County teacher child sex crimes investigation
Oak Ridge Police identify two juveniles connected to school shooting threat
Anchorage Police Lights
11-year-old boy trapped beneath side-by-side vehicle in critical condition
new house
Family gifted home from Habitat for Humanity ahead of holidays

Latest News

More clouds Thursday
More clouds and warmer ahead of next cold front
Noise reduction cameras to monitor motorists noise levels in downtown Knoxville
City of Knoxville plans to try out noise reduction cameras
Northland health officials: Antibody treatment can help combat COVID variants
TDOH issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Pfizer says their booster can protect against Omicron variant of COVID-19
COVID Booster Offers Protection Against Omicron - clipped version