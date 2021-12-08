Knoxville man arrested following weekend stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing someone at a home on Thorngrove Pike, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers responded to the Shell gas station located at 2800 E. John Sevier Highway on a reported stabbing just after 10 p.m. Sunday. While on the scene, officers found Antonio Mack in his car with multiple stab wounds, according to the report. Mack reportedly told officers where the stabbing took place and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

“A large amount of blood was observed in and around the vehicle,” the report said.

A witness, identified as Maranda Herrell, then called officers and confirmed that the stabbing happened at her home. According to the Harrell, she and Mack were in her bedroom talking when Corey Townsend, 33, entered the home and asked for her Cash App card. While Harrell looked for the card, Townsend entered the bedroom to confront Mack. Mack then ran out of the home bleeding, she said.

Townsend was taken into custody by officers and charged with attempted first degree murder.

