Moms and kids find community through fitness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mama Shark and Elsa joined moms and their little ones for a workout at Dick’s House of Sport Wednesday morning. The exercise event was put on by FIT4MOM, a franchise that brings area moms and their kids together for fun and fitness.

“We’re just here to celebrate friendship, celebrate all that’s to come in the month of December and just have an excuse to have fun together,” said Robyn Wendel.

Wendel started FIT4MOM in May, when she moved to East Tennessee from Texas. The group meets six days a week, typically at local parks. However, Wednesday’s workout was special for the holidays.

“We have Elsa here to take pictures afterwards,” said Wendel. “Myrtle’s Bakehouse will be here, every mom gets a cookie this morning to take with them. Lots of fun holiday music and all the holiday cheer.”

Moms run with and around their strollers, keeping their kids engaged while working up a sweat.

“Teaching them and showing them that we’re staying healthy and we’re exercising and trying to be the best that we can be, to model for them to be the best they can be and be healthy and strong as well,” said mom Brooke Ryerson.

But it’s about more than just staying active.

”It’s a perfect way for me to have community and some identity for myself other than just a mom,” said Caroline Harrell. “My child loves it, she loves all the activities, the crafts, the play time with friends. It’s so positive for me and my daughter.”

FIT4MOM also hosts and girl’s night out events in addition to playdates for kids.

”I was missing that group of moms and friends and friends for my son to play with,” said Ryerson. “Once I joined this group, I kind of found it all in this group of moms that are awesome.”

You can find class schedules for FIT4MOM here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.