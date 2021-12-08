Advertisement

More clouds and warmer ahead of next cold front

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a First Alert for heavy rain and gusty winds this weekend.
More clouds Thursday
More clouds Thursday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine has returned, but it doesn’t stick around for long. We’ll see more clouds Thursday with light showers arriving Friday ahead of our First Alert and next cold front on Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds and those light showers moved out of here quickly giving us mostly sunny skies this afternoon. We’ll top out around 53 degrees, which is perfectly average, with a light breeze out of the southwest.

Clouds return late overnight, but we can still cool to around 29 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts out with more clouds but looks more partly cloudy in the late afternoon to evening. Still a mild high of 56 degrees for this time of the year.

Temperatures warm Friday through Saturday morning, ahead of the First Alert for the strong cold front. Friday comes with scattered rain and some thunderstorms, and the afternoon will be around 60 degrees, but continue to warm in the evening to early Saturday morning to around 68 degrees.

Strong cold front brings gusty downpours Saturday.
Strong cold front brings gusty downpours Saturday.(WVLT)

Then the First Alert for the heavy rain and gusts of at least 40 mph. We could collect an inch to 1.5 inches, and isolated higher amounts. That heavier rain plus gusty winds could topple trees a little easier.

This clears out faster for Saturday night, so we’ll drop to around 29 degrees by Sunday morning, and then enjoy sunshine and a chilly afternoon at 48 degrees.

First Alert 8-day planner
First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

