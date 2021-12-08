Advertisement

One dead following car crash on Tazewell Pike

One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to officials with the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Department.
One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to...
One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to officials with the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Department.(wafb)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead following a single vehicle car crash in the 7600 block of Tazewell Pike, near Gibbs High School, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene a 2:15 p.m. and one lane is closed, according to KCSO officials.

The identity of the victim will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Blair
Sevierville man arrested for driving over girlfriend with truck on UT campus, report says
John Morrow
Records reveal new details in Blount County teacher child sex crimes investigation
Oak Ridge Police identify two juveniles connected to school shooting threat
Anchorage Police Lights
11-year-old boy trapped beneath side-by-side vehicle in critical condition
Gov. Lee authorizes Tennessee National Guard deployment to southern border

Latest News

Chapman Highway closed due to car crash.
Chapman Highway at Ford Hill closed
More clouds Thursday
More clouds and warmer ahead of next cold front
Students donating toys for the Childhelp Toy Drive.
Communities unite to help provide toys for children in difficult situations
Reporter Abby Kousouris follows the aftermath of the tornado that hit Cumberland County in 2021.
Cumberland County Tornado coverage