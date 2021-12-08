One dead following car crash on Tazewell Pike
One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to officials with the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Department.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead following a single vehicle car crash in the 7600 block of Tazewell Pike, near Gibbs High School, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the scene a 2:15 p.m. and one lane is closed, according to KCSO officials.
The identity of the victim will not be released until the next of kin is notified.
This is a developing situation.
