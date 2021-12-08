Overcoming Believers Church hosts Christmas event, asks for donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcoming Believers Church is set to host its annual holiday event, Blessings on Bell Street. Those that attend can enjoy gifts, music and crafts.

The event will be held on Harriet Tubman Street in Knoxville on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pastor Daryl Arnold spoke on the event and how they are taking donations of gift cards for teenagers.

“Christmas is really not about snow and reindeers and Santa Claus,” he said. “It’s about Jesus being the gift to the world. And we want to be the hands and feet of Jesus in a practical way in our community and to really be able to reach the least in the last and so we just really want to show the love of Christ in a very simple, practical way.”

There will also be a car decorating contest, and winners will get a cash prize. The winner must be at the church’s 12:30 p.m. service on Sunday to get their prize, however.

