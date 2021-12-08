Advertisement

Parents say door stops saved their kids’ lives during Michigan school shooting

By Alexis Ware
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) – Parents say the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan could have been worse if not for Nightlock door barricades. Some parents say they probably saved hundreds of lives.

“It’s just overwhelming with the feeling we get knowing that we saved lives,” said Nightlock co-founder Jack Taylor.

Emotions are still high after such a traumatic event at the school, and those emotions are felt around the world.

Nightlock says they have received a number of calls from grateful parents.

“It just breaks our hearts. When we first got into this business we knew we could help. But when we started working with the schools and protecting people in schools it was a new mission,” Taylor said.

Taylor said legislation passed in Michigan in 2020 that requires door barricade devices in school for extra protection. Since then, the company has installed even more devices.

Oxford, specifically, has nearly 700 devices split across each school in their district.

Parents in the area are grateful for that law and that students know how to use the barricades.

“They do sporadic drills that aren’t even scheduled, and I think those things are important. Truthfully, I think that we were very lucky that our child was calm in the situation, but I think part of that is because they do these trainings,” said parent Carri Morris.

Taylor said the company has been selling locks to schools for nine years, but he never imagined the day, like what happened in Oxford, would come true.

“We hope that they’re never used, they’re just there for extra support. They’re there in case there’s an emergency lockdown,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the Oxford shooting was the first time that he knows of where the devices were used in an actual active shooter event, but he says he’s happy they were there to help and save lives.

Copyright 2021 WEYI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Blair
Sevierville man arrested for driving over girlfriend with truck on UT campus, report says
John Morrow
Records reveal new details in Blount County teacher child sex crimes investigation
Oak Ridge Police identify two juveniles connected to school shooting threat
Anchorage Police Lights
11-year-old boy trapped beneath side-by-side vehicle in critical condition
Gov. Lee authorizes Tennessee National Guard deployment to southern border

Latest News

Chapman Highway closed due to car crash.
Chapman Highway at Ford Hill closed
More clouds Thursday
More clouds and warmer ahead of next cold front
FILE - Spc. Brady McNeil, a radiologist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose...
CDC chief: US omicron cases appear mostly mild so far
Students donating toys for the Childhelp Toy Drive.
Communities unite to help provide toys for children in difficult situations
One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to...
One dead following car crash on Tazewell Pike