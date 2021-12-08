Red Cross facing historic lows in blood supply, asks for donations

Advertisement

The American Red Cross' blood supply is hitting historic lows, officials with the organization told WVLT News.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The American Red Cross’ blood supply is hitting historic lows, officials with the organization told WVLT News. If donors do not give more blood, patients needing blood transfusions may see delays in care, officials said.

Officials with the Red Cross said that the holiday season often contributes to a drop in donations.

“Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year,” Red Cross representatives said in a release. “Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible.”

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who donate between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, officials said.

