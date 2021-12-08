Rural Metro, other agencies respond to crash, two taken to hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire, AMR, Knox County Rescue, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a crash on East Racoon Valley Road in North Knox County Wednesday.

According to Rural Metro officials, two were injured in the crash.

“Two patients were transported to UT Medical Center by ambulance,” officials said.

The THP is investigating the incident, according to an announcement from Rural Metro Fire.

