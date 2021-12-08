Advertisement

Sevier Co. couple accused of failing to pay over $128K in taxes

Leah and William Laboy
Leah and William Laboy(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier Co. couple has been arrested and indicted for tax evasion after being accused of filing false tax returns and withholding over $128K to the state in taxes, the Tennessee Department of Revenue announced Tuesday.

On Nov. 29, a Sevier County Grand Jury indicted Leah and William Laboy with one felony count of tax evasion for filing false sales tax returns for Chapmans Restaurant from Jan. 2016 to July 2018, officials said. The couple allegedly failed to pay the state $128,872.69 in taxes. On Dec. 6, the Laboys surrendered to special agents at the Sevier County Detention Center.

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of the restaurant owners.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime, “said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments at all times. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good of all Tennesseans.”

Both were set to a $10,000 bond. Officials said if they are convicted, each Laboy could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state prison and fined up to $3,000 for the count of tax evasion.

The Department of Revenue is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Jimmy Dunn’s office.

