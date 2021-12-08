Some reservations required for Dollywood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival is underway and the park is now asking visitors to make a reservation if they want to visit before 6 p.m. The park’s website said “In order to play safe for our guests and hosts and maintain social distancing, we are requesting that all guests let us know when you are planning to visit. Reservations are now available 60 days out.”

You can make a reservation on the park’s website

Entry after 6 p.m. will be available as capacity allows.

