Spyre Sports Group partners with new NIL group for college athletes

Opendorse and Spyre already worked together with professional athletes.
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee athletes have been able to profit from their name, image and likeness for five months now. Spyre Sports wants to sweeten the pot for these athletes by giving them access to an app already used by pros.

Spyre Sports co-founder, James Clawson, said, “We can generate an offer through an app to the athlete. The athlete can approve or disapprove on the app. The payment is taken care of through Opendorse.”

Spyre Sports Group is used as a middle person to help determine how much they can make for an event.

Clawson said, “It’s all about making sure that players at Tennessee have those deals, and then recruits are watching that, so we’re just trying to provide as many opportunities as possible.”

The question remains of how much an athlete can make for an appearance in a year. Clawson said whenever an athlete, like Vol forward John Fulkerson does a meet and greet, he is likely making around $1,000. For high-profile athletes expected to be stars at the professional level, Clawson said they’re already making a lot of money.

“The Alabama quarterback, the North Carolina quarterback, the Georgia quarterback are all probably pushing seven figures in NIL deals,” Clawson said.

Spyre Sports said quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers are likely to profit from NIL deals most in football. They also said basketball players could be marketed more than football players because people see their faces in games more often.

According to Opendorse’s website, athletes can charge as little as $1 for events, and it can get up to $5,000 for events.

