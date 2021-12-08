Sullivan County teens at center of endangered child alert found safe

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for two Sullivan County teens Wednesday afternoon. They were later found safe in Pigeon Forge, TBI officials said.

According to the TBI, Conley Bellamy, 13, and Shyann Bentley, 14, were last seen Wednesday morning in Kingsport before being found.

“Conley Bellamy and Shyann Bentley may be traveling in a 2021 silver Nissan Rogue with TN tag number 9Z9-4C0,” TBI officials said.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 13-year-old Conley Bellamy and 14-year-old Shyann Bentley, who are missing from Sullivan County.



The teens were last seen early this morning in Kingsport.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/UT3sXltmaz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 8, 2021

