Sullivan County teens at center of endangered child alert found safe

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for two Sullivan County teens Wednesday afternoon.
Conley Bellamy and Shyann Bentley
Conley Bellamy and Shyann Bentley(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for two Sullivan County teens Wednesday afternoon. They were later found safe in Pigeon Forge, TBI officials said.

According to the TBI, Conley Bellamy, 13, and Shyann Bentley, 14, were last seen Wednesday morning in Kingsport before being found.

“Conley Bellamy and Shyann Bentley may be traveling in a 2021 silver Nissan Rogue with TN tag number 9Z9-4C0,” TBI officials said.

