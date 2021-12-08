Advertisement

Teen arrested after shooting at car carrying five, killing one

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he shot one person, according to Maryville Police Department Chief Tony Crisp.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he shot one person, according to Maryville Police Department Chief Tony Crisp.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he shot one person, according to Maryville Police Department Chief Tony Crisp.(wafb)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 16-year-old boy is in custody following a shooting on Pinecrest Circle Tuesday, according to Maryville Police Department Chief Tony Crisp.

Police received the call just after 1:30 p.m. from Blount Memorial Hospital regarding a gunshot victim at the emergency room. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Maryville resident Jaylin Dixon.

Officers on scene gathered that the shooting happened at a residence on Pinecrest Circle and once investigating the residence, officers found a 16-year-old male, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

“According to witnesses, the 16-year-old was observed shooting at a moving car with five people inside,” the report said. “One person in the car was struck by a bullet and later died from his injuries.”

The suspected shooter is in custody at the Blount County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

The passengers in the vehicle included a 16-year-old and two 18-year-old males as well as one 18-year-old female, according to Crisp.

An autopsy will be conducted at the forensic center.

The investigation is ongoing.

