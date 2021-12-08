Tennessee attorney general named top in the nation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III was given the Kelley-Wyman Award Tuesday in Washington D.C., a release from AG Slatery’s office said. The Kelley-Wyman Award is the highest honor given by the National Association of Attorneys General.

The award is given to an AG “who has done the most to advance the objectives of the Association,” the release said. The award is given by a bipartisan panel of attorneys general annually.

AG Slatery was chosen because he led a nationwide, bipartisan coalition of attorneys general that resulted in a $26 billion opioids settlement, and is one of several attorneys general leading actions against Google and Facebook, the release said.

AG Slatery released a statement on his award, praising those that work with him.

“I’m honored to receive this award from my colleagues, and it was a complete surprise,” said AG Slatery. “If you’re looking for bipartisan, effective cooperation on issues that affect Americans across the country, it’s happening at the state level among attorneys general. I’m proud of that. We work together to solve problems common to our states, ‘together’ being the key word. It is no secret an award at this level is a way of recognizing not just one person but a team of dedicated, hardworking attorneys and staff. We have that in Tennessee, and it is my honor to work with them. They make me look a lot better than I really deserve.”

The only other Tennessee AG to receive the award was Charles Burson in 1993.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.