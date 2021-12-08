Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper delivers baby on side of I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper delivered a baby on the side of I-40 Tuesday, representatives with the agency said.

Trooper Aaron Ranker responded to a medical call of a woman in labor near Dickson, Tennessee, the announcement said. While on the scene, Ranker used his prior experience as an EMT and “delivered a beautiful baby boy just before EMS arrived,” officials said.

The mother and son were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Trooper Ranker heroically represented the Tennessee Highway Patrol, to say we are proud of him would be a tremendous understatement,” officials said.

