Three juveniles charged in connection to Oak Ridge school shooting threat
Oak Ridge High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to what school officials said was a shooting threat posted on social media.
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge High School was placed on level three lockdown Monday morning because of a shooting threat posted to social media, Lauren Gray with the City of Oak Ridge told WVLT News.
Three Oak Ridge students were accused of making social media threats of school shootings at the Oak Ridge Schools on two different incidences this week, according to Gray.
The three have been charged with terrorism, threat of mass violence on school property, and false report. Two of the juveniles were also charged with conspiracy and all three were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, according to Gray.
A detention hearing could be as soon as Thursday in the Anderson County Juvenile Court.
“The message should be loud and clear to adults and juveniles alike that making threats over social media or in any way that are directed at our schools, children or staff will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney General Dave Clark. “This is a very serious matter and the law enforcement community and the judicial system in Anderson County will respond accordingly. We are concerned to see that two such incident have occurred within the same week.”
Gray released a statement on the first incident as it happened, saying a level three lockdown calls for increased security.
Gray gave an update Monday afternoon updating WVLT News on the situation, saying that students would be released at their regular time from the high school. According to Gray, officers with the Oak Ridge Police Department assisted in the dismissal out of caution.
Dr. Holly Cross with Oak Ridge Schools released a statement to parents Monday afternoon where she explained the situation in further detail. According to Dr. Cross, school officials became aware of the threat and called the ORPD after placing the school on lockdown.
Dr. Cross also told parents that students will see an increased police presence at Oak Ridge High School Tuesday to help ensure the school stays safe. The Oak Ridge Police Department is also planned to investigate the situation further.
Officials with the Oak Ridge Police Department were able to identify two juveniles connected to the threat, Gray said Tuesday. Both admitted to making the threat, she said.
“Throughout the course of the investigation, it has been determined that no weapon was ever involved,” Gray said. “Charges are forthcoming.”
ORHS principal, Garfield Adams, made a statement on Tuesday evening where he thanked ORPD and encouraged parents to speak to their students regarding the seriousness of threats.
