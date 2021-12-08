Three juveniles charged in connection to Oak Ridge school shooting threat

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge High School was placed on level three lockdown Monday morning because of a shooting threat posted to social media, Lauren Gray with the City of Oak Ridge told WVLT News.

Three Oak Ridge students were accused of making social media threats of school shootings at the Oak Ridge Schools on two different incidences this week, according to Gray.

The three have been charged with terrorism, threat of mass violence on school property, and false report. Two of the juveniles were also charged with conspiracy and all three were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, according to Gray.

A detention hearing could be as soon as Thursday in the Anderson County Juvenile Court.

“The message should be loud and clear to adults and juveniles alike that making threats over social media or in any way that are directed at our schools, children or staff will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney General Dave Clark. “This is a very serious matter and the law enforcement community and the judicial system in Anderson County will respond accordingly. We are concerned to see that two such incident have occurred within the same week.”

Gray released a statement on the first incident as it happened, saying a level three lockdown calls for increased security.

ORHS is on a level 3 lockdown due to a shooting threat on social media. The Oak Ridge Police Department is currently on scene investigating. Level 3 lockdown is a call for increased security when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on school. Students return to classrooms. All outside doors and classroom doors are locked and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building. We will release more information as it becomes available.

Gray gave an update Monday afternoon updating WVLT News on the situation, saying that students would be released at their regular time from the high school. According to Gray, officers with the Oak Ridge Police Department assisted in the dismissal out of caution.

The Oak Ridge Police Department is still investigating a shooting threat that was made on social media and put Oak Ridge High School on level 3 lockdown Monday. Students will be released from school at its normal release time and ORPD is taking necessary precautions to continue to investigate and keep students safe during dismissal. We appreciate the seamless coordination and efforts between the school system, City and ORPD as this investigation continues. We will release more information as it becomes available.

Dr. Holly Cross with Oak Ridge Schools released a statement to parents Monday afternoon where she explained the situation in further detail. According to Dr. Cross, school officials became aware of the threat and called the ORPD after placing the school on lockdown.

Good evening Parents and Guardians, We were made aware of a threat made on social media this morning. After learning of this threat, we immediately placed ORHS on a Level 3 lockdown and contacted the Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD). The ORPD will “continue to investigate and keep students safe” during this situation. As the City of Oak Ridge press release stated, we too “appreciate the seamless coordination and efforts between the school system, City and ORPD as this investigation continues.” Safety is our top priority so, based on many factors, we chose to stay in a level three lockdown out of an abundance of caution today. I want to thank our students who came forward and notified the ORHS administration immediately after seeing this social media post. Finally, we thank our parents for their patience as we dealt with this issue. The ORPD will have an increased presence on campus tomorrow to ensure that our campus is safe and provides a culture of learning for our students.

Dr. Cross also told parents that students will see an increased police presence at Oak Ridge High School Tuesday to help ensure the school stays safe. The Oak Ridge Police Department is also planned to investigate the situation further.

Officials with the Oak Ridge Police Department were able to identify two juveniles connected to the threat, Gray said Tuesday. Both admitted to making the threat, she said.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, it has been determined that no weapon was ever involved,” Gray said. “Charges are forthcoming.”

ORHS principal, Garfield Adams, made a statement on Tuesday evening where he thanked ORPD and encouraged parents to speak to their students regarding the seriousness of threats.

Parent / Guardian – We have identified two ORHS students that were responsible for the threatening statement that was posted on Snap Chat on Monday, December 6, 2021. We have further confirmed that the posting was a hoax and there was never any malicious intent. We would like to thank the Oak Ridge Police Department for their outstanding level of support and their abundance of caution. We appreciate the patience of our parents and community members as we worked with the ORPD to resolve this incident. In closing, to discourage future disruptions to student safety and learning, we ask that parents speak with their students regarding the seriousness of making threats regardless of intent.

