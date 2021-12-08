Advertisement

Three Morristown bystanders rush into housefire, save life of one

Three Morristown bystanders rushed into a housefire Tuesday, saving the life of one resident, officials with the City of Morristown announced on Facebook.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three Morristown bystanders rushed into a housefire Tuesday, saving the life of one resident, officials with the City of Morristown announced on Facebook.

Morristown Fire was dispatched to a home on Cool Springs Road Monday regarding a housefire. Before they arrived, three bystanders managed to pull a person out of the house out of the flames and begin giving CPR, officials said.

“They began CPR on the occupant, quick action which likely saved this person’s life,” officials said.

Morristown fire and EMS later arrived and took control of the fire and transported the injured person to the hospital where they were treated.

“We thank the quick actions of the bystanders to save the occupant’s life. Thank you to our firefighters and EMS for their hard word work to control the fire,” officials said.

