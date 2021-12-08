Three Vols Named to Coaches All-SEC Teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee had three players named to the Coaches All-SEC teams, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.Velus Jones Jr., Theo Jackson and Cade Mays were each named to All-SEC postseason teams for the first time in their careers. It marked the second time in three seasons that the Vols had at least three players named to the postseason All-SEC teams by the league’s coaches.

Jones earned first-team honors as an all-purpose player and a return specialist. He is just the second player to earn All-SEC first-team accolades since 2016, joining VFL and current starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, Trey Smith (2019 & 2020). Jones is the first Vol to earn all-conference honors as an all-purpose player since Evan Berry in 2015.The Saraland, Alabama, native has been one of Tennessee’s top weapons on offense and in the return game this season. Jones is the only player in the nation with 700-plus receiving yards (722), 500-plus kickoff return yards (506) and 200-plus punt return yards (272). He ranks third in the SEC in all-purpose yards, averaging 126.3 per game.

Jackson earned All-SEC second team recognition at defensive back after turning in the best season of his collegiate career. The super senior led all SEC defensive backs with a career-high nine tackles for loss and ranked third in the league with 12 passes defended, which was also a career high. The Nashville native set career bests in tackles (73) and sacks (1.5), as well. Jackson capped the regular season with his first-career pick six, intercepting a first-quarter pass against Vanderbilt and returning it 55 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in a 45-21 Tennessee victory on Senior Day.

Mays joined Jackson as a second-team selection after being named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice this season following standout performances in wins at Missouri and Kentucky. The Knoxville native helped anchor the Vols’ offensive line as the team’s starting right tackle. According to PFF.com, Mays was the Vols’ highest-graded offensive lineman this season and allowed just one sack and five pressures in 493 offensive snaps played. With Mays leading the way on the o-line, Tennessee finished the year ranked fourth in the SEC and 16th nationally in total offense (459.0 ypg).

Tennessee will conclude its 2021 campaign with a trip to Nashville to take on Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET and tickets can be purchased by visiting the Music City Bowl’s website or by clicking HERE.

2021 Tennessee Postseason Honors

P Paxton Brooks CoSIDA Academic All-District III - First Team

DL Matthew Butler CoSIDA Academic All-District III - First Team

DB Theo Jackson Coaches All-SEC - Second Team (Defensive Back)

WR/RS Velus Jones Jr. Coaches All-SEC - First Team (All-Purpose, Return Specialist)Reese’s Senior Bowl Invitee

OL Cade Mays Coaches All-SEC - Second Team (Offensive Line)

DB Alontae Taylor Reese’s Senior Bowl Invitee

