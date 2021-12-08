Advertisement

Two KCSO deputies on administrative leave amid internal investigation

KCSO did not elaborate on the reason for the investigation.
(Left) Bradley Warren, (Right) Jessye Eldridge
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been put on administrative leave amid an investigation, officials told WVLT News Tuesday.

Chief Wes Norris and the Office of Professional Standards confirmed that deputies Jessye Eldridge and Bradley Warren were on administrative leave pending the outcome of their investigation.

A spokesperson from KCSO did not elaborate on the reason for the investigation and said no additional comments or statements would be made at this time.

This is a developing story.

