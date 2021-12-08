WVLT Meteorologist Heather Haley visits Midway Middle School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News Meteorologist Heather Haley payed a visit to Roane County’s Midway Middle School Wednesday.

While at the school, Haley spoke with seventh grade students about her job and others in similar fields.

“All the grades are exploring different jobs in SCIENCE, Technology, engineering and math this week,” Haley said. “They had some great questions and hopefully we have some future meteorologists in this group!”

