All-Star Game set to Showcase East Tennessee High School Football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the first ever Rivalry Showcase High School Football All-Star game. It’s coming up Saturday night at 7:30pm. Many of the best young football players in the Volunteer state will showcase their talent, if you will, at Blankenship field in Oak Ridge. The inaugural game will air on WBXX-TV with the pregame show set for 7:00pm.

It’s an interesting concept with 17 schools from Knox County, 13 public and four private going up against the 38 or so outlying county schools that are in the Knoxville television market. Those players received their game jersey’s on Wednesday at the respective team practices.

We're getting ready for the Rivalry Showcase All-Star high school football game coming up Saturday at 7:30pm in Oak Ridge. You'll be able to see the contest on WBXX #CWKnoxville @VarsityAllAxs @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/Gi47PBK5LO — wvlt (@wvlt) December 8, 2021

The teams in Knox County were guaranteed two spots in the game. Each coach and coaching staff will nominate up to five players. Head coach for Knox County is Clark Duncan. He and his staff, made up of other head coaches, selected a 50 man roster. The same was done by head coach Joe Gaddis and his staff over on the East Tennessee side, which had a different number of guaranteed slots because they selected players from 38 schools in Classes-1A through 6A.

The two 50 man rosters will simply play a made for TV event on Saturday night December the 11th at Blankenship field. Also invited are all senior band members from all 50 Plus schools. They’ll come together to form one huge band and will play the National Anthem and will also get to perform at halftime.

The same quality broadcasts seen each week during a regular season filled with Rivalry Thursday games will be anchored by mark packer and Austin Price. Should be a lot of fun in an event that looks to grow for years to come.

