Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas is officially here! Clark Griswold, or better wise known as Chevy Chase, was in East Tennessee this past week.

The actor stopped through Knoxville for a few days as part of a “Christmas Vacation” tour. The French Market Crêperies in downtown Knoxville said he stopped through on Wednesday, posting a picture with him and the crew on Facebook.

Christmas is officially here! Clark Griswold dined at The French Market downtown today. Yes! Chevy Chase had lunch with... Posted by The French Market Crêperies on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Chase was in town for “An Evening with Chevy Chase” at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Tuesday night. Fans were able to watch a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on its 32nd anniversary and then be joined with the star for a Q&A session after the screening. Fans were able to hear behind-the-scenes stories from the film and other memories throughout Chase’s career.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.