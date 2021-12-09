Advertisement

Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee

The actor stopped through Knoxville for a few days as part of a “Christmas Vacation” tour.
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase in Knoxville(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas is officially here! Clark Griswold, or better wise known as Chevy Chase, was in East Tennessee this past week.

The actor stopped through Knoxville for a few days as part of a “Christmas Vacation” tour. The French Market Crêperies in downtown Knoxville said he stopped through on Wednesday, posting a picture with him and the crew on Facebook.

Christmas is officially here! Clark Griswold dined at The French Market downtown today. Yes! Chevy Chase had lunch with...

Posted by The French Market Crêperies on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Chase was in town for “An Evening with Chevy Chase” at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Tuesday night. Fans were able to watch a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on its 32nd anniversary and then be joined with the star for a Q&A session after the screening. Fans were able to hear behind-the-scenes stories from the film and other memories throughout Chase’s career.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to...
One dead following car crash on Tazewell Pike
Billy Reynolds Jr.
Knoxville man arrested after going over 100 mph, crashing, report says
Gov. Lee authorizes Tennessee National Guard deployment to southern border
Corey Townsend
Knoxville man arrested following weekend stabbing
Johnathan Blair
Sevierville man arrested for driving over girlfriend with truck on UT campus, report says

Latest News

Sevier County restaurant owners charged with tax evasion
Sevier County restaurant owners charged with tax evasion
Strong cold front moves in Saturday.
Mild today ahead of warming on & off rain, then a First Alert for a strong cold front
Bad Timing smash-and-grab burglary
Smash-and-grab burglaries cost 2 Memphis stores $130K amid holiday shopping season
One person was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to...
One dead following car crash on Tazewell Pike