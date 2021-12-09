Advertisement

Gallery of Holiday Shops features one-of-a-kind gift ideas made locally

Jewelry, mugs, treasure boxes, wall art by East Tennessee artists support Oak Ridge Art Center.
By Anne Brock
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Your most thoughtful shopping experience for holiday gifts may be at the Oak Ridge Art Center this week. Its Gallery of Holiday Shops is a variety of media turned into home décor, jewelry and other gifts for yourself or someone else.

“For me, creatively, I like to see people wear one-of-a-kind products,” said Renee Mathies of Out of the Fire Designs. She creates glass jewelry through a process of torch-firing, shaping and the kiln-hardening. She has necklaces with large glass beads and delicate earrings on display at the Art Center.

Art instructor Bill Capshaw has several of his ceramic pieces on display as gift ideas. The include pieces that are purely decorative, as well as functional mugs with special sayings on the bottom. “The mugs and the cups are food-safe. They’re microwavable. You can put them in the refrigerator, the oven. You can handle it just like you would handle your regular dishes.”

The Gallery of Holiday Shops wraps up Saturday from 9:00 at to 4:00 pm. The Oak Ridge Art Center is at 201 Badger Avenue in Oak Ridge.

