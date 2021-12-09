Gusty and heavy storms on a First Alert Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers arrive tonight into Friday morning. Winds will increase, as will the warmth, ahead of a line of heavy rain and perhaps a few strong to severe storms Saturday morning. That is our First Alert Weather Day.

Cooler weather settles in briefly behind the front before we warm once again.

WHAT TO EXPECCT

Friday brings us changing weather conditions as we start with a few showers. Showers are very light and very small but there are many of them. We’ll hold onto lots of clouds and the breeze out of the south will be intense. The big warming trend we’ve talked about? It’s here LATE Friday. The daytime will only touch on the upper 50s in the Valley but it’s distinctly warmer in the Foothills. In fact, we will hit our daily high temperature of 70 while you’re still sleeping early Saturday morning.

A line of heavy rain moves in later Saturday morning. A few strong to severe storms are possible ahead of this line. Damaging winds are the main threat, but there is also a lower-end possibility of a brief tornado. Be sure to download the WVLT Weather App to get any watches and warnings sent straight to your phone. The First Alert timeline is 9:00 a.m. arrival (eastern time) on the Plateau, closer to noon to 2:00 p.m. in the Valley (Knoxville), and later in the afternoon nearing the NC/TN line.

LOOKING AHEAD

We cool down quite a bit behind the front. Sunshine returns Sunday, but we stay chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lows below freezing.

A warming trend begins at the start of your work week. Each day will be a bit warmer than the last, leading up to the next front we’re tracking for next weekend.

