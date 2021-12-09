“I cried” | Dolly Parton surprises Farragut High’s “9 to 5 The Musical” cast, crew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of thespians at Farragut High School have clocked in for their opening night of “9 to 5 The Musical.” On Wednesday night, the star of the film surprised the students with a video message.

“They were like, ‘oh, someone has a special message for you. And, Dolly just appeared on the screen. I was just like, what? I started crying,” said Mary Claire Carter, a senior.

According to Playbill, the musical is based off the movie where three women; an overworked office manager, a widow, and an “objectified secretary” plan to overthrow their boss and start making their own changes in the workplace.

“I don’t want to give anything away, but they learn how to stand up for themselves and be women in the workplace,” Carter said.

After spending time with the students during a dress rehearsal, the students revealed how the play is giving them insight into life skills a textbook can’t teach.

“I guess confidence, because I get really nervous when I get out on the stage or do anything like that so it’s been really weird,” said Luke Tresner, a senior.

To see how much their work is paying off, the musical runs through Dec. 9th -11th inside the Vickie B Wells Auditorium starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are sold at the door.

