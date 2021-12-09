Knoxville crews to clean Fort Sanders streets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews are preparing to clean the streets of the Fort Sanders neighborhood while the University of Tennessee halts classes for winter break.

“With the University of Tennessee classes being out for winter break and most students off campus, City crews will be thoroughly cleaning the streets of Fort Sanders and removing leaves and trash from hard-to-reach crevices, corners and drain grates,” a release from the City of Knoxville said.

The cleanup is scheduled for streets running north and south on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and on streets running east and west on Saturday, Dec. 18. City officials asked that cars parked on the streets relocate during cleanings.

“We appreciate the help and understanding of Fort Sanders residents in making this successful,” City Parking Systems Manager Mark Elliott said. “It’s definitely a benefit to the neighborhood residents.”

Those parked on streets that are scheduled to be cleaned will receive written notice on their windshields.

A detailed list of which streets will be cleaned can be read below:

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.