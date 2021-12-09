Advertisement

Knoxville crews to clean Fort Sanders streets

City officials ask that cars parking on the streets in Fort Sanders relocate during cleanings.
(KSWO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews are preparing to clean the streets of the Fort Sanders neighborhood while the University of Tennessee halts classes for winter break.

“With the University of Tennessee classes being out for winter break and most students off campus, City crews will be thoroughly cleaning the streets of Fort Sanders and removing leaves and trash from hard-to-reach crevices, corners and drain grates,” a release from the City of Knoxville said.

The cleanup is scheduled for streets running north and south on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and on streets running east and west on Saturday, Dec. 18. City officials asked that cars parked on the streets relocate during cleanings.

“We appreciate the help and understanding of Fort Sanders residents in making this successful,” City Parking Systems Manager Mark Elliott said. “It’s definitely a benefit to the neighborhood residents.”

Those parked on streets that are scheduled to be cleaned will receive written notice on their windshields.

A detailed list of which streets will be cleaned can be read below:

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to...
One dead following car crash on Tazewell Pike
Billy Reynolds Jr.
Knoxville man arrested after going over 100 mph, crashing, report says
Rural Metro, other agencies respond to accident, two taken to hospital
6-year-old killed in North Knox County crash
Gov. Lee authorizes Tennessee National Guard deployment to southern border
Corey Townsend
Knoxville man arrested following weekend stabbing

Latest News

Third grade students in Knox Co. who do not score well on the English and language arts section...
New state law could hold back Tennessee third graders
Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
A house caught fire in the Gettysvue neighborhood Thursday
Westland Fire
Derek Lane Sircy
Monroe County constable charged for pretending to be ATF agent