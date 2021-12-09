Knoxville police looking for suspected catalytic converter thief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a suspected catalytic converter thief. Officers posted pictures of the suspect on the KPD Twitter page.

The man pictured is suspected of stealing a catalytic converter from a car in a parking lot on the 4900 block of Kingston Pike in October.

Help us identify the pictured suspect, who stole a catalytic converter from a car in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Kingston Pike in October. If you recognize him, please contact @tn_crime at 865-215-7165, online at https://t.co/Ac2VUyiKUh or through the P3 Tips mobile app. pic.twitter.com/F568wprT7k — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 9, 2021

Those with information are asked to call 865-215-7165 or visit easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

