Knoxville police looking for suspected catalytic converter thief
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a suspected catalytic converter thief. Officers posted pictures of the suspect on the KPD Twitter page.
The man pictured is suspected of stealing a catalytic converter from a car in a parking lot on the 4900 block of Kingston Pike in October.
Those with information are asked to call 865-215-7165 or visit easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.
