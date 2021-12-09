Knoxville woman sentenced for producing child pornography

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman faces 30 years in prison for producing child pornography, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Breanna Cierra Sluder, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography and was sentenced on Thursday. According to court documents, a federal search warrant executed at Sluder’s home provided information to the Knoxville Police Department concerning underage pornographic images.

Court documents state that videos and images were found depicting “the sexual victimization of an infant and a toddler by Sluder.” The case was investigated by the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.

Following her sentence, Sluder will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office, the court documents stated. She will also have to register with the sex offender registry in each state she lives in, works in, or attends school in.

