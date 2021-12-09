Mild today ahead of warming on & off rain, then a First Alert for a strong cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday is fairly quiet, with only extra clouds at times. Friday is warming with scattered rain and storms developing ahead of the strong cold front and the First Alert day Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a cold morning, with lows in the low the upper 20s. The low is around 29 degrees. We have a few clouds early morning and patchy fog, with more clouds ahead.

Thursday starts out mostly cloudy, but we’re looking at more afternoon sunshine, and a high around 56 degrees. That’s a few degrees above average, so a mild afternoon.

Tonight gets right back to the clouds with scattered rain increasing in coverage, and a low around 46 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures warm Friday through Saturday morning, ahead of the First Alert for the strong cold front. Friday comes with scattered rain and some thunderstorms, and the afternoon will be around 59 degrees. As of now, it looks like temperatures hover in the early evening and then a big warmup comes overnight ahead of that front. We’ll be around 68 degrees Saturday morning.

Then the First Alert for the heavy rain and gusts of at least 40 mph. We could collect an average of an inch of rain. That heavier rain plus gusty winds could topple trees a little easier. A tornado is possible, mainly in the morning when the front first moves on the Plateau and just to the east. We’ll drop to around 59 degrees Saturday afternoon, with scattered late day rain becoming spotty by the evening.

This clears out faster for Saturday night, so we’ll drop to around 29 degrees by Sunday morning with areas of fog. Then we can enjoy the sunshine, but a chilly afternoon at 48 degrees Sunday.

