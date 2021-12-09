Monroe County constable charged for pretending to be ATF agent

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County constable has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and official oppression for allegedly pretending to be an ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) officer, a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

TBI agents began investigating Constable Derek Sircy on June 4, the report said, on an allegation that he had impersonated a Macon County sheriff’s deputy and ATF agent. Agents said he used powers outside his jurisdiction.

Sircy was indicted Monday on charges of official misconduct and official oppression and booked into the Macon County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.