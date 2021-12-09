Advertisement

Monroe County constable charged for pretending to be ATF agent

The constable allegedly pretended to be an ATF officer in Macon County.
Derek Lane Sircy
Derek Lane Sircy(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County constable has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and official oppression for allegedly pretending to be an ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) officer, a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

TBI agents began investigating Constable Derek Sircy on June 4, the report said, on an allegation that he had impersonated a Macon County sheriff’s deputy and ATF agent. Agents said he used powers outside his jurisdiction.

Sircy was indicted Monday on charges of official misconduct and official oppression and booked into the Macon County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to...
One dead following car crash on Tazewell Pike
Billy Reynolds Jr.
Knoxville man arrested after going over 100 mph, crashing, report says
Rural Metro, other agencies respond to accident, two taken to hospital
6-year-old killed in North Knox County crash
Gov. Lee authorizes Tennessee National Guard deployment to southern border
Corey Townsend
Knoxville man arrested following weekend stabbing

Latest News

Third grade students in Knox Co. who do not score well on the English and language arts section...
New state law could hold back Tennessee third graders
Knoxville crews to clean Fort Sanders streets
Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
A house caught fire in the Gettysvue neighborhood Thursday
Westland Fire