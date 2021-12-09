Advertisement

More than 4.5 million sign up for Affordable Care Act health coverage

The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.
By CNN
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Currently, millions of people across the country are enrolling in healthcare insurance programs for next year.

On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported that more than 4.5 million people have already signed up for 2022 health coverage on the federal and state-based exchanges so far, taking advantage of subsidized plans through the Affordable Care Act.

Plan selections in the 33 states using the exchange site healthcare.gov are up 5% from a comparable period last year.

Signups have increased 9% in the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid to low-income adults.

Plan selections are up 20% in Texas and 9% in Florida, the two largest markets on the federal exchange.

People who want coverage to begin on Jan. 1 must select a policy by Dec. 15 by logging in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadoDeSalud.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application.

