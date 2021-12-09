Advertisement

NASA launches X-ray telescope to study black holes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - X-rays aren’t just for the doctor’s office. They might also help unravel the mysteries of black holes.

It’s called X-ray astronomy.

Early Thursday morning NASA launched its Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer Mission, or IXPE, in a joint effort with the Italian Space Agency.

It’s the first space observatory of its kind.

Its purpose will be to measure X-rays released by black holes, neutron stars, supernova remnants and other high-energy objects.

Scientists say IXPE will tell them more about cosmic X-ray sources than they can learn by studying their brightness and color spectrum, which will help them test and refine theories of how the universe works.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to...
One dead following car crash on Tazewell Pike
Billy Reynolds Jr.
Knoxville man arrested after going over 100 mph, crashing, report says
Gov. Lee authorizes Tennessee National Guard deployment to southern border
Corey Townsend
Knoxville man arrested following weekend stabbing
Johnathan Blair
Sevierville man arrested for driving over girlfriend with truck on UT campus, report says

Latest News

Third grade students in Knox Co. who do not score well on the English and language arts section...
New state law could hold back Tennessee third graders
Hassan Al-Adari, head of the political body of the Sadrist bloc and Sadrists delegation, right,...
Iraq, US conclude talks, formally ending combat mission
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick
Rural Metro, other agencies respond to accident, two taken to hospital
Six-year-old killed in North Knox County crash
The casket of Bob Dole is seen at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday as people pay tribute....
‘American giant’ Bob Dole honored at Capitol