#NewVols: Three Austin-East students surprised with acceptance and full-ride to UT

UT’s Admission Office surprised Anndrena Downs, Zakoyour Houston, and Mariusi Irankunda with the news in front of their friends and family.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Three Austin-East High School seniors received news on Wednesday that they were admitted to The University of Tennessee Knoxville with a full-ride scholarship. UT’s Admission Office surprised Anndrena Downs, Zakoyour Houston, and Mariusi Irankunda with the news.

The school invited the student’s families and classmates to attend a ceremony presenting them with their acceptance.

Anndrena Downs volunteers at KARM, works part-time at Walmart, and maintained a 4.0 gpa in high school. Downs said she was still deciding what school she wanted to pick.

“Hopefully with my degree, I’ll be able to pursue being a leader in general, but also follow my dreams and majoring in Biology,” said Downs.

Zakoyous Houston said UT Knoxville was his top choice of colleges. He is an active member of the Austin-East football team. His dad William shared Zakoyous got into every school he applied to, but was holding out hope for an acceptance to UT Knoxville. He plans to major in Business.

“Ever since I was in elementary school, I was a big fan of the football and basketball team. I didn’t want to go anywhere else, always UT,” said Houston.

Mariusi Irankunda said he’ll be accepting the offer. His principal said he will be the first person from his family to attend college. He helped the Austin-East soccer team win a state championship. He plans to major in Geology and Environmental Studies.

“My family cant really afford it, you know what I mean. Getting a full-ride is really just a pleasure,” said Irankunda.

Dec. 15, is the deadline for regular admission for UTK.

