Organization partners with Cherokee Health System to provide mobile healthcare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Providing healthcare to the community for little to no cost, that’s the mission of Cherokee Health System’s Mobile Clinic.

“We cover chronic medical conditions for things like high blood pressure, diabetes, or asthma. We also cover acute care services for colds and viruses, skin infections as well as mental health and behavioral health services,” said Lindsey Heath.

Heath, a Family Nurse Practitioner for Cherokee Health Systems, was on-site at the KAUL on Thursday.

The mobile clinic also provides vaccines, boosters, and flu shots for patients.

Jackie Robinson, a workforce development specialist for the urban league said they plan to have the bus in the parking lot at least once a month starting in 2022.

“People in our community here are in need of health care services. That healthcare service could be therapy, blood pressure check, diabetes check. Just knowing about referrals and resources for where they can go,” shared Robinson.

