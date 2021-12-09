Advertisement

Sevier County restaurant owners charged with tax evasion

By Savannah Smith and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County couple was indicted for failing to pay taxes at their restaurant in Seymour.

A grand jury indicted Leah and William Laboy who are the owners of Chapman’s Restaurant, after the state said they failed to pay over 128 thousand dollars in taxes. According to the indictment, the couple is accused of filing false sales tax returns for the restaurant from 2016-2018.

The Laboy’s turned themselves into agents at the Sevier County Jail on Monday. Both have been charged with tax evasion.

If convicted, they could face up to 2 years in state prison and fined up to 3 thousand dollars for the county tax evasion.

