Smash-and-grab burglaries cost 2 Memphis stores $130K amid holiday shopping season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis clothing stores are out tens of thousands of dollars after smash-and-grab burglaries. Now, police are on the lookout for the suspects.

Smash-and-grab burglaries seem to be a growing trend this holiday season, we’ve heard about them in LA and other major cities.

Now two popular clothing stores here in Memphis targeted in the last week. One of them more than once!

Police say on Dec. 5 six men broke into City Gear on Frayser Boulevard. They are accused of stealing $20,000 worth of Nike gear.

MPD says the group left the scene in a tan Ford F-150 and a white Chrysler 300.

Then the store was burglarized again early Tuesday morning.

Business Burglary City Gear 2624 Frayser Boulevard Report #2112001777ME & #2112002628ME MEMPHIS, TN – On December... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Police say six men broke in, took $10,000 worth of merchandise and escaped in a lime green infinity G35 and a dark sedan.

That same morning, Bad Timing, a clothing store on Highland was hit.

Police say Real Time Crime Center cameras showed three cars pulling up to the front of the business with the suspects going in and out of the store several times, putting items in the car before eventually leaving.

Store surveillance cameras captured video of the theft; the owners say they lost upwards of $100,000 worth of merchandise.

The store is now closed until further notice and the owners believe it will be a hit they will struggle to come back from. A GoFundMe has since been posted with hopes of raising $100,000.

Memphis police are still searching for these suspects in both of these store burglaries.

At this point, investigators haven’t said if they are connected.

If you have any information you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

