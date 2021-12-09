Sweets, sips, holiday gifts all offered by women-owned businesses in Dandridge

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A trio of women-owned businesses is bringing the sweet tastes of success all together in historic downtown Dandridge’s old general store building on Main Street.

Now at Martha’s Market you can shop for gifts and some essentials while sipping coffee and tasting gourmet baked goods.

The space has welcomed the previously neighboring business called Alleyway Caffe, which specializes in coffee and some foods, including a weekly soup. Plus, just in time for the holidays, it has brought in Cake By The Lake, which offers daily baked goods along with custom cakes.

“I provide to both of them,” said Meg Vuono of Cake By The Lake. “And Alleyway absolutely brings customers to me. Martha’s brings the people in. So as long as they’re here shopping, ‘let me get a cup of coffee.’ Or if I came into a cup of coffee, ‘let me shop and let me get some baked goods.’”

Why are Vuono’s cakes so popular?

“Everything has sugar in it. Everybody needs sugar...everything I make is sweet and just wonderful,” said Vuono. She’s sold several pumpkin rolls, plus gets requests for a glazed pumpkin cake. Old-fashioned iced cookies are popular now, as are confections to enjoy in a hot drink. There are always orders for custom layer cakes, too.

The Martha’s Market space now includes a fireplace-adorned seating area where people can eat or try coffees and teas. Plus, old-fashioned touches like gift wrapping and a mailbox for letters to Santa add to the shopping experience. The store is one of those facing the traditional route for the Dandridge Christmas Parade that is set for Saturday, December 18 at 1:00 pm.

Vuono said she is grateful for the support from the other business owners as well as customers.

“The community has just really embraced all of us,” Vuono said. “They’re doing everything they can to make us succeed and we really appreciate it.”

