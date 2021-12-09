Teens accused of shooting threat against Cocke Co. school placed on house arrest

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were released into their parent’s custody after they were arrested following a shooting threat against Smoky Mountain Elementary School in Cosby, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple witnesses told deputies that on Wednesday, the teens, “made threats to shoot several students and to shoot the school up,” according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Both the 13-year-old and 14-year-old suspects were unarmed and taken into custody on Wednesday, according to the report.

Both teens were held at the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center in Knox Co. until their court date on Thursday.

Judge Brad L. Davidson ordered the pair have no contact with school teachers, staff, students, or each other. Davidson also ordered them to be on house arrest, constant supervision of their parents, and forbid them from using social media, according to Cocke Co. Chief Deputy C.J. Ball.

There will be one extra student resource officer at the school as well as extra patrols at a nearby school with no more than a five-minute response time, according to Ball.

Both face charges for intimidation and for threatening violence on school property or at a school-related activity, according to the report.

This is a developing story.

