Two teens in custody following shooting threat against Cocke Co. school

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were taken into custody following a shooting threat against Smoky Mountain Elementary School in Cosby, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple witnesses told deputies that on Wednesday, the teens had, “made threats to shoot several students and to shoot the school up,” according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Both the 13-year-old and 14-year-old suspects were unarmed and taken into custody, according to the report.

Both teens were held at the Cocke Co. Juvenile Detention Facility until their court date on Thursday.

Both face charges for intimidation and for threatening violence on school property or at a school-related activity, according to the report.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.