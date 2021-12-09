Advertisement

Two teens in custody following shooting threat against Cocke Co. school

Witnesses told police that two teens threatened to shoot several students at Smoky Mountain Elementary School, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were taken into custody following a shooting threat against Smoky Mountain Elementary School in Cosby, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple witnesses told deputies that on Wednesday, the teens had, “made threats to shoot several students and to shoot the school up,” according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Both the 13-year-old and 14-year-old suspects were unarmed and taken into custody, according to the report.

Both teens were held at the Cocke Co. Juvenile Detention Facility until their court date on Thursday.

Both face charges for intimidation and for threatening violence on school property or at a school-related activity, according to the report.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash on Tazewell Pike Wednesday, according to...
One dead following car crash on Tazewell Pike
Rural Metro, other agencies respond to accident, two taken to hospital
6-year-old killed in North Knox County crash
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee
Billy Reynolds Jr.
Knoxville man arrested after going over 100 mph, crashing, report says
Lisa Breeden
Knoxville woman arrested for doing naked yoga in public, report says

Latest News

Third grade students in Knox Co. who do not score well on the English and language arts section...
New state law could hold back Tennessee third graders
Tickets are sold at the door.
“I cried” | Dolly Parton surprises Farragut High’s “9 to 5 The Musical” cast, crew
Witnesses told police that two teens threatened to shoot several students at Smoky Mountain...
Two teens in custody following shooting threat against Cocke Co. school
The Cherokee Health System Mobile Clinic parked outside of Knoxville Area Urban League
Organization partners with Cherokee Health System to provide mobile healthcare