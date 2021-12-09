Advertisement

Vol Senior named Player of the Year

Makes catch vs. Florida
Makes catch vs. Florida(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee redshirt senior Velus Jones Jr. was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year, as announced by the league office on Wednesday afternoon.

Jones becomes just the second UT player to be named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in program history, joining Evan Berry, who won it in 2015.Jones, who shared this year’s award with Alabama’s Jameson Williams, was named to the Coaches All-SEC first team as an all-purpose player and a return specialist on Tuesday.

He is just the second Vol to earn All-SEC first-team accolades since 2016, joining VFL and current starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, Trey Smith (2019 & 2020). The Saraland, Alabama, native has been one of Tennessee’s top weapons on offense and in the return game this season.

Jones is the only player in the nation with 700-plus receiving yards (722), 500-plus kickoff return yards (506) and 200-plus punt return yards (272). He ranks third in the SEC in all-purpose yards, averaging 126.3 per game.

