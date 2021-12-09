Advertisement

VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire

A home in Gettysvue caught fire Thursday afternoon.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Breaking News: Two-Alarm Fire

Fire crews are battling a two-alarm house fire in West Knox Co. https://bit.ly/31C8fML

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, December 9, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A home in Gettysvue on Double Eagle Lane caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Fire agencies including Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire responded to the home and began putting the fire out after getting a call around 2:20 p.m. Officials with Knoxville Fire confirmed that no one was home at the time of the fire.

WVLT News has reached out to Knoxville Fire to get more details.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

