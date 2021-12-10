‘Aggressive’ goal helps Second Harvest net largest Double Donation Day haul

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank started its Double Your Donation Day with a goal of $1.2 million.

Surpassing that goal, they shifted and set an all-time aggressive goal of $1.6 million.

”The most important thing about what we’re going to be able to do is provide a lot of meals, annually we provide one point seven million meals a month,” said Executive Director Elaine Streno.

With the help of an anonymous $50,000 and $10,000 donation over the phone, the food bank got to its goal of $1.6 million by the end of the day.

”We get so much attention this time of year and we’re thrilled for the attention but everyone needs a meal in January and February too so this money is about meals in 2022,” said Streno.

For every dollar given to Second Harvest, the bank is able to provide three meals, making days like Thursday even more impactful to East Tennessee.

A day like Thursday where the goal was surpassed, is vital in 2021 while the bank is dealing with difficulties like everyone else.

”We certainly have been impacted by the supply chain issues,” said Streno.

This year in particular, while being able to provide meals around the holidays for families, it won’t be as grandiose as years past.

”We are not going to be able to provide turkey or stuffing, or potatoes for the Christmas meals,” said Streno.

While not having typical, big-ticket, Christmas meal items, the ability to still provide some resemblance of food to families around the holiday can help a ton.

”The most important thing is that we can provide meals so people can give their kids Christmas presents and so in lieu of 100 dollars for food they can use that 100 for Christmas presents and we can provide the meal,” said Streno.

