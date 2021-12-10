Eight ways to help make a difference across East Tennessee this holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One by one volunteers across East Tennessee are stepping in to be the light in the lives of strangers during dark times, but more help is needed.

How can you help?

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee has a host of items they’re trying to check off of their Christmas list this year.

MOBILE MEALS

There are still a few opportunities to volunteer with Mobile Meals on Christmas morning. Those interested in spreading holiday cheer to homebound seniors, the group will serve on Saturday, Dec. 25.

SENIOR ANGEL TREE PROGRAM

CAC is calling for more of Santa’s helpers to wrap and deliver donated gifts to seniors who otherwise would not celebrate the holiday.

THE PILLOW PROJECT

Homeward Bound is collecting basic household items to help give homeless families a fresh start after getting permanent housing.

FEED A PET INITIATIVE

The Office on Aging is accepting donations for its feed a pet initiative. The goal is to help seniors who have pets, but struggle to buy them food.

SENDING SENIORS CHRISTMAS LOVE PROGRAM

People are answering to Pinnacle at Turkey Creek’s request for gifts that will be delivered to 5,000 seniors from Knoxville to Johnson City.

KNOXVILLE CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA

Shop, celebrate and meet Santa for a cause at Knoxville Christmas Extravaganza inside the Knoxville Expo Center located at 5441 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912. Half of all admissions will go to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Date: Dec. 10 - 11

Time: 10 a.m. - 5p.m.

Price: $5 adults

OPERATION CHRISTMAS

A Knoxville man is on a mission for operation Christmas, which is a non-profit supporting children in Bali. The island took a financial hit due to COVID-19.

HELPING MIRANDA GLENN

A few weeks ago, 19-year-old Miranda Glenn was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor called Glioma. While the teen has only asked for prayers for herself and her mother, whose cancer returned, her family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to pay for treatment.

The community has also scheduled a car and Jeep show March 5th 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The benefit will be located at 5900 Asheville Hwy.

