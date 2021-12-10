FDA approves perscription eye drops that could replace reading glasses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Food and Drug Administration recently approved prescription eyedrops that could potentially replace the need for reading glasses for Americans who have age-related blurred near vision.

According to a recent report from CBS News, Vuity, the recently FDA-approved brand, could potentially replace reading glasses for some of 128 million Americans who need them.

Dr. George Waring, the principal investigator for the eye drop trial, said the prescription drug utilizes the eye’s natural ability to reduce its pupil size, a report from CBS News said.

“Reducing the pupil size expands the depth of field or the depth of focus, and that allows you to focus at different ranges naturally,” Waring told CBS News.

Vuity reportedly takes effect in about 15 minutes, with one drop on each eye providing better vision for six to 10 hours, according to the company.

Vuity is the first FDA-approved eye drop to treat age-related blurry near vision, also known as presbyopia.

According to the company, a 30-day supply will cost about $80 and is the most effective in people 40 to 55 years old. Side effects include headaches and red eyes, a Vuity spokesperson told CBS news.

