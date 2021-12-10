Federal Judge blocks Tennessee Law that prevents schools from enacting mask mandates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Federal Judge has temporarily blocked a Tennessee law that would prevent schools from issuing mask mandates on Friday.

This law was signed into effect by Gov. Bill Lee in October as a part of a sweeping set of COVID-19 restrictions during a special session.

This law would prevent local governments and schools from issuing mask mandates, except in extreme circumstances.

A lawsuit was filed against Lee and the Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn over the new law by eight Tennessee children, through their parents. Their argument is that the restrictions violate children’s rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

