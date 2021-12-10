Advertisement

First Alert Saturday before six straight dry days

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks strong downpours and intense winds mid-day Saturday.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Both wind and temperatures increase tonight, accompanied by a few showers, as we move toward our WVLT First Alert Day on Saturday.

We’re tracking a line of heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps a few isolated severe storms. A sharp cooldown follows on the heels of this system before another warm up next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain is spotty tonight, but we’re still watching the first round of rain coming from the Gulf of Mexico.

A strong cold front blows into town Saturday morning, kicking off our WVLT First Alert. Our main concerns are heavy rain and potentially damaging winds, but an isolated severe storm and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. The MUCH GREATER risk for tornadoes - and even strong tornadoes - is in far west Tennessee. Be sure to download the WVLT First Alert Weather App to get any watches or warnings sent straight to your phone!

We’re expecting about three quarters to an inch of rain with isolated higher totals. This could be enough for a few very scattered flash flooding issues.

We reach our high temperature of 70 early in the day with temperatures falling sharply after the rain departs. By Sunday morning, most of us will be below freezing.

Sunday will be a sunny, but cool, day leading into another night below freezing.

LOOKING AHEAD

A slow warming trend begins Monday. Temperatures climb back above average by the middle of the week. Despite a few more clouds filtering in late-week, we’ll remain dry until Friday when the next front we’re monitoring approaches the area.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gettysvue Housefire (Matt Mikulec)
VIDEO: Gettysvue home catches fire
Chevy Chase in Knoxville
Chevy Chase spends time in East Tennessee
Lisa Breeden
Knoxville woman arrested for doing naked yoga in public, report says
Rural Metro, other agencies respond to accident, two taken to hospital
6-year-old killed in North Knox County crash
Sevier County restaurant owners charged with tax evasion
Sevier County restaurant owners charged with tax evasion

Latest News

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks strong downpours and intense winds mid-day Saturday.
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks strong downpours and intense winds mid-day Saturday.
Saturday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Scattered rain developing ahead of the strong cold front, First Alert Weather Day Saturday
Saturday comes with gusty downpours.
First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain to gusty downpours
We expect lots of rain and high winds Saturday.
Gusty and heavy storms on a First Alert Saturday