First Alert Saturday before six straight dry days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Both wind and temperatures increase tonight, accompanied by a few showers, as we move toward our WVLT First Alert Day on Saturday.

We’re tracking a line of heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps a few isolated severe storms. A sharp cooldown follows on the heels of this system before another warm up next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain is spotty tonight, but we’re still watching the first round of rain coming from the Gulf of Mexico.

A strong cold front blows into town Saturday morning, kicking off our WVLT First Alert. Our main concerns are heavy rain and potentially damaging winds, but an isolated severe storm and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. The MUCH GREATER risk for tornadoes - and even strong tornadoes - is in far west Tennessee. Be sure to download the WVLT First Alert Weather App to get any watches or warnings sent straight to your phone!

We’re expecting about three quarters to an inch of rain with isolated higher totals. This could be enough for a few very scattered flash flooding issues.

We reach our high temperature of 70 early in the day with temperatures falling sharply after the rain departs. By Sunday morning, most of us will be below freezing.

Sunday will be a sunny, but cool, day leading into another night below freezing.

LOOKING AHEAD

A slow warming trend begins Monday. Temperatures climb back above average by the middle of the week. Despite a few more clouds filtering in late-week, we’ll remain dry until Friday when the next front we’re monitoring approaches the area.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.