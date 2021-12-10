First responders say calls came in late for Gettysvue Golf Club Fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alongside the 10th fairway at Gettysvue Country Club, seeing fire and smoke isn’t something golfers expect.

On Thursday, just after 2 p.m. , 9-1-1 calls came in with reports of a house fire.

Dakota Dickinson and Matt Mikulac were golfing together at the time.

The two drove their cart around to see what was happening and discovered the back of the home fully engulfed in flames.

“Our first response was we’re going to drive around go to the front door to see if anybody was home,” said Dickinson.

After the Rural Metro Fire Department arrived, the two continued to finish their round of golf. Taking pictures and videos of them taking swings in the fairway in front of the burning home.

RMFD’s Jeff Devlin said there were two caretakers inside the home on Double Eagle Lane, along with a pet chihuahua. They all got out safely while the home owner was away.

Even though first responders got there just five minutes after the call, Devlin said more could have been done.

“This fire burned for a really long time unfortunately before anyone saw it,” said Devlin. He went on to say that by the time crews arrived, all three stories of the home were engulfed in flames. At that point, crews took what’s called a “defensive position” and didn’t enter the home because there was a fear the structure would collapse.

Several areas of the home caved in while firefighters began working to extinguish the flames.

Devlin wanted to remind people to be extra careful around the holidays when it comes to fire safety prevention.

The cause of this fire is still unknown and under investigation.

